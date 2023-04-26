Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $85.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BYD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

Boyd Gaming stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.69. The stock had a trading volume of 154,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,922. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.08. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $68.90.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 161,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $10,576,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,370,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,989,736.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,108,846.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 161,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $10,576,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,370,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,989,736.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,161 shares of company stock worth $33,336,098. Corporate insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

