Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,092. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $68.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.08.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $2,550,153.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,875,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $2,550,153.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,102,224 shares in the company, valued at $909,875,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $2,048,749.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,106,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 507,161 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,098 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,343,000 after purchasing an additional 847,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $41,625,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after buying an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. CBRE Group raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.