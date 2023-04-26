Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.11

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.11 and last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 19711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Brambles Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56.

Brambles Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.2177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 2.37%.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate.

