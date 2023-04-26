Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,264 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 279.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $82,000.

NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.78. 132,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

