Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,067 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 118.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:BBEU traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 197,772 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

