Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cfra upped their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

American Electric Power stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.86. 508,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.02. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

