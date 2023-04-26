Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,462 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 56,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $2,687,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corteva Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

CTVA stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.96. 365,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,587. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.12.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

