Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $63.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 7.9% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $63,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.96 on Wednesday, reaching $246.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,444. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $267.61. The company has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

