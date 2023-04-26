Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,169,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,425,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 631,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,805,000 after acquiring an additional 93,183 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $409.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,883. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $404.29 and its 200 day moving average is $396.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

