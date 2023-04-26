Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 418 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,402. The firm has a market cap of $212.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $295.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.91 and its 200-day moving average is $269.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

