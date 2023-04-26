Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $73.11. 6,488,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,553,992. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average of $67.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $73.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

