Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 0.5% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $101.86. The company had a trading volume of 217,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,368. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.92. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $109.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

