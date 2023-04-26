Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 1,513 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $77.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,466. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

