Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.07. 2,761,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,640,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43. The company has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.20 and its 200-day moving average is $311.78.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

