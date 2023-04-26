Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. HSBC lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.24 and its 200 day moving average is $201.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.