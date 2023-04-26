Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,029 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $47,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after buying an additional 176,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after buying an additional 506,132 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,029,000 after buying an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,739,000 after buying an additional 414,469 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.17. 2,187,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,062,819. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

