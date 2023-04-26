Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IVV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,498. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03. The stock has a market cap of $306.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.