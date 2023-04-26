Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 18,785 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,785 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $16,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 128,674 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,636,000 after purchasing an additional 210,170 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.29. The company had a trading volume of 554,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,422. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $500,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,875 shares of company stock worth $3,166,805. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

