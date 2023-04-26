Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,981 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 119,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.87 on Wednesday, reaching $166.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,983,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090,697. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.39.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

