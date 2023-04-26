Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 411 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,195 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after buying an additional 437,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 434,644 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,373,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Adobe by 729.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,833 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,069,000 after purchasing an additional 396,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,304 shares of company stock worth $838,344. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $5.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,873. The company has a market capitalization of $167.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.06. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

