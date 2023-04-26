Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $70.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $147.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

