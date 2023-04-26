Brokerages Set CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target at $20.82

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.82.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CarGurus from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.63. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $37.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $286.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.28 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 11.71%. Research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in CarGurus by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in CarGurus by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 904,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 276,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 286.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 131,179 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

