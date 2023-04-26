Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 24.49%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNI. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.11%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

