Brokers Set Expectations for D.R. Horton, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.74. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $108.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.37. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

