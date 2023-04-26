Brokers Set Expectations for PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for PPG Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PPG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.74.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

PPG stock opened at $140.43 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $145.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.28 and its 200 day moving average is $127.66.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

See Also

