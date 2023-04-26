Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Brown & Brown has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Brown & Brown has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO remained flat at $63.01 on Wednesday. 145,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $68.43.

Insider Activity

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.