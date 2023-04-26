Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) CEO Sells $12,009,594.60 in Stock

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,111,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bruker Stock Performance

BRKR stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,996. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKR. StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after buying an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Bruker by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,232,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bruker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,600,000 after purchasing an additional 61,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,167,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after buying an additional 218,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

