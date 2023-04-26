Bruni J V & Co. Co. Acquires 1,112 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. MasTec makes up approximately 2.9% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned 0.30% of MasTec worth $20,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MTZ. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.24. The stock had a trading volume of 66,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,084. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $103.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.36.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile



MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

