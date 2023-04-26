Bruni J V & Co. Co. Acquires 2,055 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 5.3% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned about 0.14% of Discover Financial Services worth $37,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. Barclays cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Discover Financial Services Profile



Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Articles

