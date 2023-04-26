Bruni J V & Co. Co. Increases Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,846 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises approximately 1.5% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $10,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.82. 2,316,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,654,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
