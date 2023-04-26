Bruni J V & Co. Co. Reduces Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up about 4.3% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $30,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.32. 76,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,502. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.33 and a 1 year high of $169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.09.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Stories

