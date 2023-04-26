Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of TSE HOM.U traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.06. 19,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.65 and a twelve month high of C$19.55. The company has a market cap of C$474.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.74.

Several brokerages have commented on HOM.U. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a 50.00 target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

