Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.23

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.23 and last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 10687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BZLFY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.97) to GBX 2,850 ($35.59) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($28.10) to GBX 2,340 ($29.22) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($41.21) to GBX 3,060 ($38.22) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,841.67.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.