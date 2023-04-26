Byline Bancorp (BY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. On average, analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BY opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $723.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $188,284.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,577,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,360,425.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del bought 9,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $238,253.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,587,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,229,789.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 7,586 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $188,284.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,577,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,360,425.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 140,590 shares of company stock worth $3,286,192. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

