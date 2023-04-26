Byline Bancorp (BY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BYGet Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. On average, analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

BY opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $723.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Byline Bancorp news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $188,284.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,577,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,360,425.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del bought 9,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $238,253.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,587,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,229,789.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 7,586 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $188,284.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,577,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,360,425.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 140,590 shares of company stock worth $3,286,192. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

