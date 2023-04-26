Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.36.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS traded down $9.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,316,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,212. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.66. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $217.67. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $5,475,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,919,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $5,475,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,919,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,195,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,287,406. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Stories

