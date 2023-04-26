Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.96-5.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.03-4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.15-1.19 EPS.

Shares of CDNS opened at $203.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $217.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 34.58%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.36.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,287,406. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

