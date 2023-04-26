Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.77.

Several research analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $70.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.