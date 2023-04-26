Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $25.34

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.34, but opened at $24.00. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 927 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CALT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.93 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 55.18% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.