Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.5835 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Canadian National Railway has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian National Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Shares of CNI traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.54. The stock had a trading volume of 186,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.61 and a 200 day moving average of $119.38. The company has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,155,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after acquiring an additional 177,058 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $2,168,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

