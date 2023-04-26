Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Atb Cap Markets upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$164.14.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

TSE CNR opened at C$161.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$137.26 and a 1-year high of C$175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$159.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$161.52.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$2.10. The business had revenue of C$4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 29.92%.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

