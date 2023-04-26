Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) Announces $1.73 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.725 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$325.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$322.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$291.59. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$243.18 and a 1-year high of C$425.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$7.28 by C$2.06. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Tire will post 17.5202156 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Featured Stories

