Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives C$4.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.75 to C$2.40 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.90 to C$2.40 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark set a C$2.00 target price on Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of WEED opened at C$1.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.49. The stock has a market cap of C$906.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.33. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of C$1.72 and a 12 month high of C$8.57.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

