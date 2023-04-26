Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 19.36%.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of CCBG opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $502.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $36.86.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

