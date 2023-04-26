Capreit Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

Get Capreit alerts:

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$256.92 million for the quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.