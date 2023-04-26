CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNA. Craig Hallum cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get CareDx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $25,221.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,444.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $51,486.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,621. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $25,221.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,444.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,888 shares of company stock valued at $484,947 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CareDx Stock Down 5.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CareDx by 34.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 61.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 80.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CareDx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. CareDx has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $34.30.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.