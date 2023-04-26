Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Carrier Global updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 18.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Carrier Global by 14.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

