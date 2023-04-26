Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.99 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.20.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,255,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00. Carrier Global has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

