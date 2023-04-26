CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires 444 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 534.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE AFL traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.58. The stock had a trading volume of 643,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,545. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

