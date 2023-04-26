CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,629,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,590,662. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

