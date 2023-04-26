CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $152,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.04. 978,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,252,973. The firm has a market cap of $407.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.59 and its 200 day moving average is $143.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $156.98.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.09.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

